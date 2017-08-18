FLASH SALE: WEEKENDER, Duffle Bag

The Weekender duffle bag is perfect for any weekend trips. It has all the right features that you need for your short to medium long trips. It has has two deep side pockets and a long front pocket, which are perfect for organizing all your small items, like hairbrushes, cell phone chargers, wallet and keys. The Weekender duffle bag comes with built-in shelving (not removeable)
Check out all the dimensions you need to make sure the Weekender is the right size for you. ->
A Spot for everything. See what fits in the Weekender ->
Medium 1-3 day trips where you only need 2-4 outfits. It can be used as a carry-on item for airplanes. Great duffle for camping, cottage, and trips to the gym.
Easy access for all your smaller items. Perfect for phone chargers, passport, ear buds, snacks, makeup, change, you name it.
Keep your dirties from your cleans
Perfect for keeping your shoes or toiletries separate and accessible.
Never worry about putting your bag on the ground again, this extra thick rubber will keep your clothes protected and dry.
The Weekender shoulder strap is form-fitted to rest perfectly on your shoulder.
Keep your stuff secure.